Libervia is a all-in-one tool to manage all your communications needs: instant messaging, (micro)blogging, file sharing, photo albums, events, forums, tasks, etc.

Chat with your friends, family or coworkers
Encrypt conversations to protect your privacy
Blog publicly or only with a group of contacts
Share files directly (peer to peer) or store them on your server and access them from anywhere
Share private photos albums with your family
Create and manage events
Organise your day to day life or work with lists
With its easy invitation system, you can smoothly meet your family or friends. It's a perfect fit to share with your loved ones.
Share your photo albums
Arange topics in forums
Organise events with your friends
Works natively on desktop
Works on the web
Works natively on mobile devices (Android) [work in progress]
Cross-platform
Powerful command-line interface
Highly modular and customisable
Lot of powerful tools and features accompany the project, please check documentation
Libervia is a Libre software, based on well established standards (XMPP), decentralised and federating. It is developed around strong ethical values. Check our social contract.

Libervia is a Libre software (source code).
We follow a social contract, a moral engagement with the community
"Salut a Toi" is the name of the association which manages the project.
Major decisions are debated there.

Demo

A demo server is available for you to try Libervia at https://www.libervia.org.

Please note that this is only for demo purpose, and all data (including accounts) may be wiped out at any time, don't use it for any serious purpose.

Installation

GNU/Linux

If you are on GNU/Linux the recommended way to install Libervia is to use your distribution official packages. Please check your distribution to see if Libervia is available (and request it if it's not). Libervia is available at least on Arch Linux and Debian and its derivated.

If Libervia is not available or the version is too old, you can use Flatpak (which may be installed by default on some recent distributions) to install it, see below.

Flatpak

Those packages are development preview, they are not stable and bugs and crashes may happen
Libervia Desktop
(alias Cagou, Desktop)
Libervia TUI
(alias Primitivus, Text User Interface)
Libervia CLI
(alias jp, Command-Line Interface)

If the links above are not working, you can use the following commands (supposing that Flatpak is already installed):

flatpak install --user https://salut-a-toi.org/flatpak/org.libervia.LiberviaDesktop_dev.flatpakref
flatpak install --user https://salut-a-toi.org/flatpak/org.libervia.LiberviaTUI_dev.flatpakref
flatpak install --user https://salut-a-toi.org/flatpak/org.libervia.LiberviaCLI_dev.flatpakref

Docker

Those images are development preview, they are not stable and bugs and crashes may happen

Docker Compose and image building files (Dockerfile) are available in the main repository in docker directory.

To try a local demo of Libervia Web, you can use the following instructions (assuming than wget, Docker and Docker Compose are installed): 

wget https://repos.goffi.org/sat/raw-file/tip/docker/web-demo.yml
docker-compose -f web-demo.yml up

Then launch your web browser on http://localhost:8880

To remove container images, just enter docker-compose -f web-demo.yml down (add -v at the end if you also want to remove the associated volume, i.e. data persistence).

Android

This package is a development preview, it is not stable and bugs and crashes may happen
Libervia Mobile
(alias Cagou, Android)

Source Code

You can also install directly from source code, please check documentation for details

Other

