If you are on GNU/Linux the recommended way to install Libervia is to use your distribution official packages. Please check your distribution to see if Libervia is available (and request it if it's not). Libervia is available at least on Arch Linux and Debian and its derivated.
If Libervia is not available or the version is too old, you can use Flatpak (which may be installed by default on some recent distributions) to install it, see below.
If the links above are not working, you can use the following commands (supposing that Flatpak is already installed):
flatpak install --user https://salut-a-toi.org/flatpak/org.libervia.LiberviaDesktop_dev.flatpakref
flatpak install --user https://salut-a-toi.org/flatpak/org.libervia.LiberviaTUI_dev.flatpakref
flatpak install --user https://salut-a-toi.org/flatpak/org.libervia.LiberviaCLI_dev.flatpakref
To try a local demo of Libervia Web, you can use the following instructions (assuming than wget, Docker and Docker Compose are installed):
wget https://repos.goffi.org/sat/raw-file/tip/docker/web-demo.yml
docker-compose -f web-demo.yml up
Then launch your web browser on http://localhost:8880
To remove container images, just enter
docker-compose -f web-demo.yml down (add
-v at the end if you also want to remove the associated volume, i.e. data persistence).
You can also install directly from source code, please check documentation for details